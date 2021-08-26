For nearly a decade, Heritage’s girls tennis team has dominated Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) play. If that’s to continue when the league schedule gets underway this season, it will be with a team featuring a lot of new faces.
The Patriots lost 12 seniors from last season’s team. Additionally, Beth Hill is in her first season as head coach, though she’s not new to the program, having served as an assistant for the past few seasons. Hill is experienced in the sport — she played in high school, intramural in college and has been playing Adult League tennis with the United States Tennis Association since 2010.
Hill hopes this year’s team will continue to follow the example set by previous teams — in tennis, but also, especially, in the classroom.
“Our first goal will always be to strive for academic excellence,” Hill said. “Last season we had over a 4.0 GPA average for the varsity girls, and JV girls was very close to a 4.0 as well. Another goal this season is to defend our BVAL league title. It will be hard work, but these girls are ready to put the work in, on and off the courts.”
The Patriots lost a lot of members to graduation, but the cupboard isn’t exactly bare. While Hill wasn’t sure what kind of numbers she would have due to the ongoing pandemic, more players than she expected came out. And Heritage isn’t just big in numbers — the Patriots also have plenty of experience.
Seniors Erin Crane and Natasha Siao occupy the top two spots in the singles lineup. Junior Alana Chicane is the No. 3 singles player.
The doubles lineup is considerably younger. The No. 2 spot in doubles is held by a pair of seniors, Ify Chidi and Kate Rivera. But the No. 1 doubles team features two freshmen, Chanelle Nau and Katti Wallace. The No. 3 doubles team includes another freshman, Ava Migliano, who is partnered with junior Kalissa Root.
“I am hoping to see the girls grow in their tennis game,” Hill said. “Whether they are new to tennis and learning the basics or one of our seasoned players, we hope to bring out the best in all of our players. Tennis is such a mental sport. We hope as coaches to help our players learn to be mentally tough and able to see what adjustments they need to make to improve their game.”
The league season will get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a home match against Antioch. The Patriots will have home matches on Thursday, Sept. 23, against Deer Valley, Thursday, Sept. 30, against Freedom, Thursday, Oct. 14, against Pittsburg and Thursday, Oct. 28, against Liberty.
Heritage will be on the road against the Pirates on Sept. 28, the Lions on Oct. 12, the Falcons on Oct. 19, the Panthers on Oct. 21 and the Wolverines on Oct. 26. The Patriots will also host the BVAL Tournament on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
But before the BVAL schedule gets going, Heritage will have a challenging preseason slate. Part of that will be the James Logan Tournament on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Hill expects to see stiff competition in those matches and tournaments.
“We are looking forward to our preseason matches against some North Coast Section (NCS) caliber teams, as well as the Logan Tournament in September,” the coach said. “It is great to see our girls raise their level of play against these tough teams.”
Whether the Patriots will continue to dominate the BVAL remains to be seen. But regardless, Hill hopes that the love of tennis that she’s had for so long will rub off on the players.
“I love the sport of tennis and am passionate to share my love of the game with the kids,” she said. “I have been an assistant coach for a few seasons and was excited for the opportunity to step up and take over the head coaching spot.”
