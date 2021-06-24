Heading into the spring of 2017, former Freedom head football coach Kevin Hartwig got a call from one of his former players, Joe Mixon.
At the time, Mixon had declared for the NFL draft after a successful career at Oklahoma. But, in calling Hartwig, Mixon wanted to discuss the idea of having a free youth football camp where he could give back to the community he grew up in.
Hartwig jumped at the chance to help Mixon, now the Cincinnati Bengals’ running back, make this idea into a reality. After all, one of the reasons Hartwig still coaches to this day is because of the impact football can have on the young men he coaches.
“Whether you go to the NFL or you go to be a successful businessman, sometimes that message gets lost in everything because people think it’s about wins and losses,” Hartwig said. “That’s my pinnacle for guys like Joe and all the other successful guys who come back or give to the community.”
Four years later, the show is still running as Mixon held his third free youth football camp on Saturday, June 19, at Freedom High School.
The camp had two different sections as kids ages 7-12 participated in skills camps from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while ages 13-17 put in work from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The event attracted players from all areas, some as close as Brentwood and as far as Reno, Nevada.
Mixon had some of his former coaches help out with drills but also invited former Bay Valley Athletic League players like twins Nzuzi and Nsimba Webster – who play for the Los Angeles Rams – and current Bengals teammate Jordan Evans.
Evans and Mixon initially met at Oklahoma. From there they developed a close relationship with one another. Eventually, their journey continued into the NFL as they were both drafted by the Bengals in the same year.
Evans came out to Mixon’s camp in 2018 and made a return this year because of how much he likes working with the youth.
“I love being able to work with the kids,” Evans said. “You always have someone that you look up to. And when you get to that spot, you know kids [are] looking up to you. So it’s really fun that you can come back and give back to those kids, and they can be around that and have the same dreams that we have seen are attainable because we’re there, and they can get to the league as well.”
New Freedom head coach Zach Sims was also present and helping out with the camp. He got the chance to talk to Mixon.
“It stood out that he truly cares about giving back, being a role model and teaching our young men about what it takes to be successful, and about our school here at Freedom getting back to our winning tradition quickly,” Sims said. “We have a wonderful community out here, and camps like Joe’s provide the inspiration to bring the community together to benefit all of our young people.”
