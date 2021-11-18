Oakley racer wraps season up with 2 big wins

In the middle of October, Oakley’s Clayton Williams, a 19-year-old graduate of Freedom High School, was in Indiana at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- AKA, The Brickyard. There, he was wrapping up his TCA Series season. He went out on a high note, winning both of his races.
He qualified in the pole position in both races. Still, it wasn’t exactly a wire-to-wire effort. At the beginning of the first race, Williams and his team made a decision. That decision both contributed to Williams falling behind in the early stages of the races and, more importantly, aided the come-from-behind effort he mounted in the later stages.
“In the first race, it was mixed conditions -- the track was still super damp,” Williams said. “We had to decide whether to go out on rain or slick tires. We went out on slicks. With the rest of the field on rains, we fell back. As the track dried out, I was able to work my way to the front. It was awesome. It was pretty intense to say the least.”
The wins were Williams’ first of the season. But he finished consistently high. Every race he competed in he finished in the top 5. At the Sonoma and Road America races, he finished third. Those consistently high finishes, along with the pair of wins to close things out, helped spur Williams to a fourth-place finish in the standings -- despite the fact that he didn’t race the entire schedule.
“I was pretty lucky because I missed the two other races,” Williams said. “Overall I think it was pretty good. We were pretty consistent. It was an awesome way to end the season.”
Williams is also racing as an Ambassador for Donate Life of America, a cause that helps people become registered organ donors, and that is dear to him.
More than 30 years ago, Williams’ mother, Jeannine, had a liver transplant. More than a decade later, she gave birth to Clayton, something that he noted was extremely rare for liver transplant recipients. Because of that, Williams said that he “feels pretty fortunate to be here.”
In the years that followed, Jeannine survived both breast and skin cancer. Then, during some of the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, she received a kidney transplant. Her donor was her daughter and Clayton’s sister, Cierra. Seeing two people so close to him go through that only strengthened Williams’ desire to do everything possible to help potential organ donors and recipients.
“Being able to live the experience with them to see everything they went through, made me want to do everything I could do to help that cause,” Williams said. “Off the top of my head, over 110,000 people are waiting for a transplant match.”
With the season now complete, Williams’ focus now goes to the 2022 season, which will begin in April. He plans on staying with his JCW (John Cooper Works) team while also looking to expand his team.
“I’m working to get sponsorships and partnerships to help with my racing and for me to help them with whatever their objectives or goals are,” he said. “And physically just getting ready, as well.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Williams’ racing can visit claytonwilliamsracing.com, “Clayton Williams Racing” on Facebook or “ClaytonWilliams” on Instagram.
