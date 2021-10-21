Patriots cross country team performs ‘exceptionally well’ in NCS preview

Cross country’s North Coast Section will not take place until Nov. 20. But runners on Heritage and Liberty’s cross country teams got a solid preview of what that race could be like at the Mariner XC Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event at Hayward High School was run on the same 5K trail that the NCS Championships will be held next month.
Heritage had three medalists on the boys side, with seniors Dominic DePiero (15:37.7) and James Woolery (15:46.2) finishing 10th and 12th, respectively, and junior Caden Coleman (17:21.2) finishing 50th. Liberty junior Dylan Baptista (16:12.0) came in 18th.
“Obviously when we start the season, the goal is to try to send a full varsity team to state,” Heritage coach Robert Miller said. “That’s always our goal. As things start to shake out in the season, you really start to see whether it can come to fruition.”
“That’s the course they’re going to run for NCS,” Miller added. “James and Dominic look like the two most promising athletes that have a chance of making it to state.”
In the girls race, the top local finishers were Liberty junior Rylee Guinn (19:32.7) and sophomore Sarah Redman (19.35), who came in 26th and 28th, respectively. Senior Kiran McWilliams (20:05.5) also finished in the Top 50, coming in 41st, while her teammate, junior Karyss Mendes, (20:32.1) just missed the top 50, finishing 51st.
Heritage freshman Kylie Wisely (19:46.2) was 34th. Junior Valeria Espinoza (21:05.2) was 58th. Both set personal records for the 3.1-mile distance.
There are some stark differences between this season and last. Every high school sport in California was jammed into the late-winter-to-spring window because of COVID-19. Cross country is no different. One area where the cross country teams were different is that they were among the first wave of sports to begin. After the season was moved back from the fall, to December and then even the beginning of January, little notice was given that there would be a season.
“A week before the start of the season, they said, ‘OK, it’s a go’ and we had to cram three months worth of season into about two months,” Miller said. “Then we didn’t have a lot of transition between track and cross country. A good part was that everyone was in shape. The bad is that it was a long year.”
The meets this year have been scheduled more as they were pre pandemic. Another key positive difference this year is the weather. Normally, the beginning of a cross country season takes place during the warmer time of the year, with the long runs generally getting easier throughout the season with the weather getting cooler. That’s been the case this year. Last year, it was completely the opposite.
Cross country athletes are nearing the end of what has been a grueling stretch of time with few breaks, especially for those athletes who also participated in track. But while the end is near, there are some big meets ahead.
Runners from Heritage and Liberty will meet again at least two more times this year. The Lions will host the Patriots in a dual meet on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The following Wednesday, the BVAL Championship will be held at Contra Loma. From there, the qualified teams and runners will again go to Hayward High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the NCS Meet. The State Championship will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.