A host of racers came out on top at the Antioch Speedway last week. Fred Ryland won the sport modifieds race, with Troy Foulger the modifieds winner, Travis Dutra the stock car winner and Stephen Johnson finishing on top in the hobby stocks race. For complete speedway results, visit http://www.antiochspeedway.com/
