Throughout his years as a swim coach, Craig Carson would read magazines sent out by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA), where he’d read the lists of accomplishments of award recipients. Recently, he became one himself.
In fall 2019, Carson was notified that he received the 2020 NISCA Outstanding Service Award (OSA).
He was supposed to be honored at a banquet in Indianapolis at the 2020 NCAA Championship, but that was canceled due to COVID-19. There was some thought of holding the banquet in Greensboro this year, but the COVID numbers were too high by the time that decision had to be made. But while he didn’t get the same formal gathering that past recipients got, Carson was nevertheless honored to receive the award.
“The fact that I was thought of highly enough to be a part of this was amazing,” he said. “It’s pretty humbling. Over the years when I saw the list of things that people had accomplished, it was inspiring. I thought of all of the things I could do to inspire kids. And it was kind of overwhelming.”
In the statement released by the NISCA, four standards were listed that had to be met for anyone to be considered for the OSA.
First, the recipient must have “served aquatics in swimming or diving, and/or water polo for at least 15 years.” Second, he or she must have “been a NISCA member in good standing for at least 10 years.” Third, he or she “had above average success as a competitive aquatic coach.” Finally, the recipient must have “shown leadership at the local (city, state) level or at the national level in interscholastic aquatics.”
Carson’s career checks all those boxes with flying colors. His teams have a career mark of 410-98-3 in dual meets and have won a total of 23 Diablo Valley or Bay Valley Athletic League championships. He was named USA Swimming’s Age Group Coach of the Year for Pacific Swimming in 1988, was inducted into the Antioch Hall of Fame in 2015 and was the California Interscholastic Federation/North Coast Section Swimming Honor Coach in 2017.
Carson initially became a swim coach in 1975 at Las Lomas High School, his alma mater. He was released from that teaching and coaching job due to the district cutbacks but was then hired by Campolindo, where he coached for another three years.
In 1979, Carson was hired by Antioch High School to coach the swimming and water polo teams. His tenure with the Panthers lasted from 1979 to 1987, and after a break, he coached there again from 1991 to 1993. In 1997, Carson began coaching swimming at Deer Valley High School, where he remained until 2004. His most recent high school job was at Heritage High School, where he coached from 2007 to 2017.
From Heritage, he remembers fondly Ryan Barsanti, Walker Fanning and Brandon James, all of whom swam at the United States Olympic Trials in 2016, and Daniel Comforti, who competed in 2021.
“Having kids reach that level of accomplishment — and numerous have gone on to become Division I swimmers, too many to count — it’s been amazing,” Carson said. “A really fulfilling period of time in my life.”
Of course, Carson knows that his OSAwas not a one-man accomplishment.
He thanked his wife, Paulette, as well as a small group of friends for their support. He also thanks past mentors, including former Chico State coach Ernie Maglischo, his junior college and former UC Berkeley coach, Nort Thornton, and Walter Hoy, who was the principal at Campolindo and Carson’s age group swimming coach.
In the speech that he was prepared to give at the award ceremony, Carson wrote that “Coaching is about relationships and taking things seriously, but not too seriously.”
“My approach to coaching swimming has been about enriching young people’s lives and challenging them to see what they can accomplish,” his speech stated. “It’s about building memories, relationships and respect. I’ve tried to teach the swimmers that they’re the ones in control of what they do. I’ve tried to get them to be in the present and be responsible with their decision making.”
Carson’s OSA plaque will be on display at the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Ft. Lauderdale.
