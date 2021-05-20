‘Heathers: The Musical’ hits Liberty High School

The curtain has finally lifted on Liberty High School’s stage to reveal “Heathers: The Musical” opening night. After almost a year of preparations, the school’s production team has now completed both opening nights for the double casted show.
Actors, the tech crew, and audiences have adapted to the show being done under COVID-19 safe guidelines. Each show has a maximum audience capacity of 90 people and actors must wear face shields while on stage and proper masks while off.
For many, this is the first in-person theatre experience they have had in well over a year. Even though the performances look different this year due to social distancing, actors have found rays of sunlight in the process regardless.
“I do think that since we have the chance to perform again that the energy is back and probably even better than the last show that we did last year before the pandemic. And, even with limited audience members, we still feel the enjoyment from the audience,” said Ben Bettis, a sophomore at Liberty High School who portrays Kurt Kelly in Heathers.
Theatre enthusiasts everywhere have dealt with shutdowns, ranging from high school theatre, all the way to Broadway and major theatre companies.
Now, more than ever, audiences are able to fully feel the joy from the stage and partake in it once again.
While there are bumps in the road for all shows, and opening nights are no exception, “Heathers” appeared to go along smoothly, and the relief was felt everywhere.
“It wasn’t perfect but it felt really good to finally get out there and show off all the hard work we’ve been putting in for close to a year. I think that I can speak for a lot of my fellow cast and crew mates when I say that finally having an audience to perform for, even though it was smaller than usual, made the whole experience better and showed that everything finally paid off,” said Emily “Elio” Iles, a Junior at Liberty who plays Martha Dunnstock in “Heathers.”
High school theatre programs typically prepare for their musicals over the duration of a few months before performing for the first time.
However, due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, the process of Heathers has taken much longer than usual.
Heathers was originally prepared to open at the aquatic center on campus, but with Contra Costa County entering the orange tier, performances were allowed to occur in the theatre at the performing arts center.
For seniors in the Theatre department, this show is the last they will be doing during their high school years and were relieved to discover they would be bidding farewell on an actual stage.
All in all, opening night for Heathers was a success and there are now only a few performances left before theatre resumes next year in a tentatively normal way. This year was full of innovation, what with having to figure out how to do costumes, makeup, and lighting as remotely as possible. Cast and crew rose to the occasion in order to adapt to being able to put on a full, professional theatre production amidst a global pandemic. While it is still unknown how theatre will work next year, it is now well known that if a group of people put their mind to something they are all passionate about, any challenge can be met and even high school musical productions can be saved while still remaining safe.
