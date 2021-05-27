The Brentwood Planning Commission recently halted a nonprofit’s plan to launch a private school on Walnut Boulevard over concerns about the location.
Saint Anne Village Inc. sought a conditional use permit to operate a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade private school for up to 150 students within the soon-to-be-constructed Walnut C commercial building at 3341 Walnut Blvd. But in a 3-1 vote to deny the permit, the commission expressed a host of concerns, including the viability of a proposed student shuttle plan to circumvent traffic concerns and the loss of the commercial-designated space the school would occupy.
“This is a great project in a poor location,” said Commissioner Emily Cross, who, along with fellow commissioners David Sparling and Anita Roberts, voted to deny the permit. Commissioner David Dolter said he believed the project should be allowed to proceed at the location, and fellow Commissioner Dirk Zeigler recused himself from the discussion and vote.
The commission’s decision concluded the commission’s second discussion of the project in recent months.
During the first discussion in April, the commission failed to come to a consensus on whether the permit should be approved, and it wasn’t convinced that the school should move forward during the second discussion in mid-May, despite project leaders altering vehicle circulation, sound wall, student shuttle and other plans — all intended to address the commission’s prior concerns.
In voting to deny the permit, Cross, Sparling and Roberts appeared to align their objections with those already expressed by city staff.
The proposed school site is eyed as a future employment center, intended for commercial, office and light-industrial uses.
“As much as a school in general does help our community, this location would take away employment-generating uses and would also suppress economic development in surrounding uses, because once you have a school, there are many types of activities that cannot be located close to the school,” said Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall.
Staff members also expressed concerns about the viability of a planned student shuttle service to alleviate traffic concerns.
The school-initiated plan would have required that the school’s students be picked up and dropped off via shuttles, but that could generate additional problems, said Brentwood Project Planner Sarah Yuwiler.
Yuwiler said the city would have been required to monitor the shuttle plan to ensure that traffic issues didn’t arise.
If problems did pop up, the city could be forced to revoke the school’s conditional use permit, which could throw school year operations into chaos.
“This would be a significant imposition on the families enrolled at the school and may mean possible disruption of the student curriculum and school-year timing,” Yuwiler said.
But Lance Crannell, a member of the project team and the SDG Architects principal, noted that school officials were confident the shuttle system would be easy to implement.
The service would pick up and drop off students at their homes, and all attendees would be contractually obligated to use it to attend the school.
Crannell also downplayed the facility’s impact on future commercial development.
As proposed, the school would occupy the whole 15,500-square-foot building, featuring nine classrooms, two multi-purpose rooms, a kitchen, administrative offices and an outdoor play area.
“We’re talking about pebbles and grains of sand in terms of area of availability in the city of Brentwood,” Crannell said.
Before the second discussion, project officials also added a number of other adjustments that were intended to improve the project, including relocating the proposed playground, to eliminate gates that could have blocked vehicular site circulation, and adding an additional 6-foot-tall masonry wall for added security and noise modification.
“What I think we have now is a better project,” Crannell said.
The majority of the over 15 public speakers agreed.
“I don’t see an option for a STEM school within the community,” said one speaker, who identified herself only as Gina. “What a nice offering this would be for parents to have a choice.”
But the majority of the commission said it would be better off elsewhere.
Roberts said she struggled to envision parents putting their young children on buses daily.
Sparling agreed, adding that the loss of commercial space was also a concern.
“I think overall Brentwood would benefit from a STEM school, so that is not the issue,” Sparling said. “The issue for me is the location.”
Project officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding their future plans.
