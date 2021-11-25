Holiday Parade to wind through downtown

Brentwood might not have snowy nights, lakes that freeze over or large surrounding pine forests. But, the lack of these signs of winter doesn’t mean the city’s Christmas experience will be any less magical.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will host the Holiday Parade “Miracle on Oak Street” at 5 p.m. The parade will begin at Chestnut and First streets, go north on First Street towards Veterans Hall, right on Maple Street to Second Street, coming to an end at the Community Center on Oak Street. Patrons who wish to attend the parade can set up on First, Second or Oak streets, but if they seem too crowded and you want a front row seat, you can set up on Maple Street too.
“It should be a lot of fun,” said Jamie Durant, chairman of the Holiday Parade. “We will have a good security presence that will maintain order.”
The parade, which follows a path through downtown Brentwood, will end at the Community Center and the Brentwood Christmas Tree lighting will take place immediately afterward.
“We anticipate that it is going to be a very fun-filled parade,” said Durant of the festival that will have more than 30 parade entries.
Santa, who will be the last entry in the parade, wants you to follow him to the City Park where he will light the city’s Christmas tree. Santa will be riding in the parade on a carriage provided by the Fancy Ferriage by Horse & Carriage company.
“What our company is all about is making memories and putting smiles on people’s faces,” said owner Dave Travers about Santa riding in one of his carriages. “It is always a joy at this time of year when we are given the chance to bring Santa to his chosen location so that the children will have a chance to meet and talk with him.”
