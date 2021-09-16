Discovery Bay appoints new general manager

Discovery Bay Assistant General Manager Dina Breitstein will become the town’s general manager on Oct. 3.
The town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board made the appointment during its regular meeting held Wednesday evening directly after the board accepted the resignation of the town’s current general manager, Mike Davies.
“I am really excited,” said Breitstein of her appointment. “There’s nothing like starting out someplace and then being able to lead the helm. It’s such an honor. I have a great staff behind me and I am looking forward to all the challenges that are coming.”
Breitstein started with the town in 2011 as the finance manager. She was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019 and has since gained experience in every facet of Discovery Bay’s management.
“I have done everything you can possibly do with the town,” she said. “Whether it’s water and wastewater, utility billing, parks and recreation, communications, I’ve been a part of it all.”
Breitstein also noted she intends to look ahead, continuing the town’s tradition of long-term planning to secure the future for Discovery Bay residents.
Davies has led the town’s staff for just over five years and is now looking forward to retirement. His final day will be Oct. 2, though he may stay on in a supporting role as Breitstein transitions into her new position.
“It’s very rewarding and gratifying when someone within the organization rises up through the organizational ranks to become general manager,” Davies said of Breitstein’s appointment. “I have every confidence that Dina will do an exceptional job for the board, her coworkers and the citizens of Discovery Bay.”
CSD Director Kevin Graves has been on the board since Breitstein’s initial hire. He said he expects her to do an excellent job and looks forward to working with her in her new role.
“I have had the privilege of working with Dina since she started working with the town of Discovery Bay and we as a board have every confidence she will take the town in the right direction,” Graves said. “Her strong leadership skills will be an asset to the employees as well as to the community.”
Breitstein lives in town with her husband and two daughters. As she takes control of her new leadership responsibilities, she said she has no big plans initially, but will continue completing projects already underway.
“There will be no big changes yet,” she said. “The only thing I need to get moving along is the denitrification project. That’s a big project and a lot of focus will be on it. We just started construction at the end of July, so we are only in our first year and have a few years to go.”
The town has not hired a new assistant general manager. Breitstein noted staff will begin the search for her replacement soon.
For more information on the CSD, or board meetings and agendas, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
