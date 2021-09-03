East Bay park workers were expected to ratify a new contract on Sept. 1, according to a press release dated Aug. 31. The agreement ends eight months of negotiations that came to a head with the threat of a strike to take place over Labor Day weekend and addresses concerns regarding park employees’ wage gap.
“A recent report showed East Bay Park workers make 10% less than other people doing the same jobs in our region,” the release states. “For some park workers who say they’ve had to find second jobs to make ends meet, the pay increase will make a substantial difference in their lives. For example, park rangers will get an additional 5.75% per year, more than 17% over three years. Some park rangers will receive an extra $500 a month starting November.”
Once ratified, the new contract would provide salary increases, moving park employees to or above the median salary of comparable positions in the San Francisco Bay Area labor market. The agreement, valued at over $29 million over its three-year period, also recognizes Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
The East Bay Regional Park District employs over 600 workers, including park rangers, educators, firefighters and numerous clerical positions. The last strike organized by park district workers took place in 1975 and lasted roughly two months.
“We are grateful to the Park District’s new management and the Park Board for their leadership. They moved quickly and professionally to recognize the value of all of the people who make our East Bay Parks the crown jewels of our region,” Meadow D’Arcy, an Administrative Analyst for the parks, said in the press release. “We are looking forward to working closely with the East Bay Regional Park District’s management to implement this new, historic agreement.”
“By coming together, we’ve won an historic agreement to bring respect and fair pay to 600 hard working people who proudly keep East Bay Parks clean, safe, and open for all to enjoy,” said Chris Newey, a park supervisor at Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante. Newey also volunteers as president of the workers’ union for East Bay Regional Park employees. “We look forward to enjoying Labor Day weekend with thousands of park visitors.”
Workers from more than 70 parks across the East Bay unified and threatened to hold a strike over the busy Labor Day weekend as part of negotiations. During an emergency Park District Board meeting on Aug. 26, over 250 workers and residents in support of them delivered two and a half hours of impassioned testimonies during what was meant to be a five-minute public comment period. Additionally, approximately 5,000 letters of support were sent by the community to the board in favor of fair wages for park employees.
“No one worker alone can advocate for the uphill mountain climb that has been fair and equitable wages and compensation,” Melissa Fowlks of Big Break Visitor Center in Oakley said. “By working together, collaboratively as one force, our union was able to gain respect and fair pay that helps not just ourselves, but lifts up our colleagues and our communities.”
