Brentwood leaders continue to craft a plan intended to turn a swath of northwest property into one of the county’s key employment generators.
The area — over 430 acres surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east — is envisioned as a future next-generation business park that serves as a jobs-generating office and a research and technology-based employment center.
If all comes to fruition, 8,900 jobs could be created, 1,800 housing units built and a number of other employee-focused amenities established, said Ryan Call, ELS principal and director of urban design, which the city hired to guide the master plan design process and manage a team of land use, economic analysis, development strategy civil engineering and marketing experts.
“Our job is to really utilize this very precious piece of land as a source for bringing living-wage jobs to Brentwood,” Call said. “From land use to design of streets, parks, everything, we are always having that in the back of our heads as a guiding principle.”
The city first approved a specific plan for the area in 2018 and subsequently has built on that effort in an enhanced vision that has been discussed in three virtual town hall meetings and a joint city council and planning commission design workshop, and mulled over by regional public agency representatives and involved property owners.
The arrangement lays out a hopeful future that includes 136 acres of employment center and light industrial development, which could include research and development facilities, tech or biotech centers and hospitals; 106 acres of regional commercial development; 30 acres of parks; 27 acres of high-density residential development (such as condominiums, apartments, duplexes, triplexes and small-lot detached single-family homes); and a 15-acre transit village that could also include professional and medical offices, personal services, retail, restaurants and upper-floor multiple-family residences.
The challenge now is turning the plan into reality, which will involve potential business-attraction incentives and an extensive three-pronged marketing effort, targeting office developers, brokers and end-users, consultant Dan Sheridan said.
“With COVID, and coming out of COVID, what we are seeing now is you can't just provide space,” he said. “It has to be something to draw people to work, attract people to work.”
Call said the flexible plan is designed to meld with tenant-specific needs and features an array of employee-friendly features to make a future workplace feel more like a community.
Every office sector will be within a block or two of housing; walking and biking will be naturally encouraged through protected bike lanes, wide sidewalks and tree-lined streets; and access to shops, restaurants, future transit options and park and open space amenities will be seamless, Call said.
Key roadways, including Prewett Ranch Drive, Sand Creek Road, Empire Avenue and Shady Willow Lane will tie into existing or new housing, and wellness areas will be designated, opening the door to outdoor workspaces and other possible recreational opportunities, including pickleball, bocce ball, basketball and tennis.
Call added that the city's affordable housing and the opportunity for employers to have built-to-suit buildings constructed stands are natural attractions, but not being near an interstate or airport are site disadvantages.
“It comes down to every employer shopping the site against others,” Call said. “We have to have as many amenities that make the site more attractive than competition.”
City leaders, some of whom have been working on the plan for years, are optimistic about the future.
“I think it will be wonderful for the future Brentwood,” said City Councilmember Susannah Meyer.
Fellow councilmember Jovita Mendoza agreed.
“I think this is fantastic,” she said. “I am super-excited about everything all the previous councils have done. I think it is phenomenal.”
The city has set up a dedicated website laying out the area’s vision as it progresses. For more information, visit https://www.innovatebrentwood.site/
