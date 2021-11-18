Kaiser Permanente pharmacists were scheduled to commence a seven-day strike on Nov. 15 in protest of wages, work conditions, and other grievances. However, the pharmacists’ union and Kaiser were able to reach a tentative compromise between the two parties to avert a strike.
Kaiser patients were worried that a pharmacists’ strike would delay delivery of prescriptions.
The day of the scheduled strike, Kaiser said in a press release, “We are very pleased to announce that at about 1 a.m. Monday, Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative agreement for a new 3-year contract for pharmacists in our Northern California region. The tentative agreement reflects our respect for Kaiser Permanente pharmacy professionals and the exceptional care they provide and provides industry-leading wage and benefit packages.”
According to a statement from Kaiser, the negotiable terms that Kaiser offered were:
• Wage increases over 4 years, including a 3-percent increase in Year 1, and a 2 percent increase, plus 2 percent bonus each year thereafter.
• A 120% increase in Guild members’ potential incentive payouts
• No changes to Guild members’ medical benefits,
• Enhancements to Guild members’ retirement contributions.
The initial conflict began when the Guild for Professional Pharmacists (GPP) delivered a 10-day notice for an unfair labor practice strike that was to begin on Nov. 15.
“The Guild’s contract with Kaiser expired on July 31, 2021. After five months of bargaining, the Guild and Kaiser could not reach an agreement, but the Guild was, and is, still committed to trying to reach an agreement,” the GPP stated in a press release that explained their reasons for the strike. “However, Kaiser took actions to end negotiations prematurely, engaged in direct dealing with members, imposed unreasonable deadlines for contract ratification together with an “exploding offer”/regressive bargaining, refused to arbitrate contract grievances, and otherwise interfered with the Guild’s right and ability to represent its members.” These claims filed by the GPP in representation of Kaiser pharmacists were used as justification of the planned strike.
