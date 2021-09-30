The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) has begun making plans for the Roddy Ranch golf course property.
Park staff is still working on a land-use design, which will have to be approved by the EBRPD board as well as three other agencies, and it will be approximately 4-5 years before the park is open to visitors.
The Roddy Ranch property was purchased in 2014 along with the Dainty Ranch property, comprising 3,600 acres of land in southern Brentwood that will eventually become Deer Valley Regional Park.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” said Eddie Willis, a planner with the park district. “In the meantime, we are focusing on the former golf course property which is a 230-acre parcel nestled within the foothills. We are focused on planning for that property first because it already has a parking lot and staging area, with well water on site so we can run drinking fountains, possibly flush toilets, and it already has golf cart paths, some of which we can repurpose into hiking trails.”
Once the land-use plan is complete and has been approved by the park district board, it will also be vetted by the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Willis said the district is already working with the other agencies so there are no surprises or hold-ups once the plan has been created.
Because the land will become a conservancy, the park district must ensure its plans do not include any features that would conflict with the natural habitat.
“So we can’t have things close to sensitive wildlife, we can’t disturb native species,” Willis said. “The main focus of this land is protecting habitat, and if appropriate, we can allow public access to certain areas. We think we can have a little more public access at Roddy Ranch because it’s a former golf course and has already been disturbed.”
In addition to public access opportunities, the Roddy Ranch property offers important biological resources, three valleys flanked by ridgelines, and Deer Creek. The land is known to support habitats for the California red-legged frog, California tiger salamander, San Joaquin pocket mouse, American badger, burrowing owl, mule deer, coyote, and a variety of raptors including the red-tailed hawk and red-shouldered hawk. Special status species with known occurrences in the surrounding area include the San Joaquin kit fox, Alameda whipsnake, golden eagles, northern harrier, and a number of species of bats.
The district has been conducting public outreach to gather input for the land use design. On Saturday, Sept. 25, they held the first open house at Roddy Ranch, offering the public a sneak peek at the property and all it could become. Martina Diri was at the event with her family and said the short hike they went on had beautiful views.
“We are very excited and wish it would happen soon,” said Diri. “We would love to see an option to connect to Old Empire Road but that might not work out. The Regional Park employees told us that they are eventually planning on connecting this valley all the way to Round Valley, which would make the hiking opportunities right next to our community.”
For more information on this project, or to offer comments, visit www.ebparks.org/about/planning/roddyranch.
