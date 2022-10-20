If you are a victim of violence in Contra Costa County, help is just a call away.
The county Board of Supervisors threw a spotlight on the Family Justice Center in this week’s meeting.
Susun Kim, executive director of the center, brought a team from the group to update the supervisors Tuesday on two new services the organization is offering: TeleCare and their Trauma Recovery Center.
Launched in 2011, the non-profit group now has three locations to offer its services. The first, West Center, was opened on 256 24th St. in Richmond. The second center, Central Center, was opened in 2015 at 2051 Salvio St. in Concord. The third center, East Center, was opened in 2019 at 3501 Lone Tree Way, Suite 4, in Antioch.
Supervisor Diane Burgis of Brentwood, who serves on the center’s board of directors, hailed the progress of the organization, “Not only do they do a wonderful job in Contra Costa but they are a leader in California…. They are creative and innovative,” she said at the meeting.
Karen Mitchoff, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, added, “They go above and beyond” to provide a critical service.
TeleCare allows clients to have a no-cost, virtual appointment regardless of insurance. Services include prescription refills, health care advice and treatment, follow-up to emergency department visits and doctor referrals. The Trauma Recovery Center provides trauma-informed mental health counseling, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management to all victims of violent crimes without barriers and at no cost at all three locations.
Burgis added Wednesday via email, “As a member of the Family Justice Center Board of Directors, I am so very proud of the amazing services this organization provides to our community. I am very proud to have helped open the East County FJC in Antioch. The Family Justice Center not only provides support to folks impacted by interpersonal violence but also helps prevent such violence by partnering with nonprofits, law enforcement and the district attorney’s office. The very important mental health services they highlighted is just one of many services they provide. If you or someone you know needs help, I encourage them to reach out to the Family Justice Center.”
In other actions taken by the supervisors Tuesday:
Approved a lease amendment with Lauritzen Yacht Harbor, to extend the term through Dec. 31, 2024 for a 1,725-square-foot station house for the Sheriff-Coroner Department, Marine Patrol Unit at 70 Lauritzen Lane in Oakley, at an initial annual rent of $27,720 for the first year with two 2-year renewal terms.
Appointed Emil Geddes to the Trustee 2 seat on the Byron-Brentwood-Knightsen Union Cemetery District for term ending December 31, 2026, as recommended by Burgis.
For more information, visit www.cocofamilyjustice.org.
