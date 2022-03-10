Antioch’s Agemark Senior Living has recognized several of the company’s senior living communities as well as individuals from those communities.
TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care in Antioch was recognized as the company’s Rising Star Community of the Year at a company-wide virtual awards ceremony last month. This award is given to the Agemark community that has shown tremendous improvement and future promise, officials said.
Agemark Founder and Managing Partner Richard Westin said he’s impressed with the team at TreVista at 3950 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.
“After undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the community has filled nearly all of its available apartments thanks to the excellent efforts of the entire TreVista team,” Westin said. “We are so thankful for their commitment to providing excellent care, love and support to all residents of the community.”
Executive Director Alberto Maldonado has led TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care since August 2020, and says the team is honored to be recognized by Agemark.
“Our community and incredible team embody the values of Agemark proudly, and I believe that they are the reason for our tremendous growth, particularly over the last year,” he said. “Agemark empowers its leaders and team members to operate as a family, and that’s another reason for our success. We are so thankful for Agemark’s belief in what we do, and we are proud to be the Rising Star recipients.”
TreVista in Antioch offers both Assisted Living and Memory Care in one comfortable and home-like community. To learn more about TreVista, visit trevistaseniorliving.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.