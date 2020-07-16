An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District investigator said a burning pickup truck touched off a 7-acre vegetation fire along Orwood Road in Brentwood, Friday, July 10. Investigators are unsure if the truck was intentionally torched and are attempting to determine if it was stolen.
