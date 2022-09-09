Two golf tournaments to raise money for charity

Two East Bay golf tournaments this month are raising money for charity.
Hope Hospice has opened registration for their exclusive charity fundraising event – the 2022 Hope 100 Golf Marathon. The event returns to Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Sept. 19 from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The Hope 100 is based on a quick pace of play, starting at sunrise, with most participants completing 18 holes every two hours to finish by the 5 p.m. cutoff. The Hope 100 Golf Marathon has only 36 available player spots with each of them playing 100 holes in one day, to symbolize the challenges dementia patients and their families face at the end of life.
Proceeds support patient care services and their grief support center, as well as free educational programs, including grief support services, dementia care education, and family caregiver resources.
“The 2021 event brought in $155,000, which broke a fundraising record,” says Marc Rovetti, Hope’s Director of Philanthropy and event chairperson. “Although the Hope 100 is designed to be a fun, entertaining experience for the participants, the reason we gather is to raise critical support for our programs. Our veteran players have always acknowledged that mission and have been very generous. We can’t express enough gratitude for their support.”
A prize of $75,000 is offered to the winner of the Hole-in-One competition towards their choice of a vehicle from the FH Dailey Chevrolet Dealership in San Leandro.
Registration is $2,500 and participants can register as a single or as a twosome. For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3cJ5LBP.
Pillars of Hope
Another nonprofit, Pillars of Hope, is hosting their first golf tournament at Lone Tree Golf Course and Event Center on Sept. 23.
Pillars of Hope mission is to provide awareness, intervention, restoration, transition and reintegration for victims of human trafficking. Additional support is provided via the Victim’s Assistance Program, funded by events like the golf tournament.
Debra Brown, founder and executive director of Pillars of Hope, says that they hope to have one hundred golfers registered, and that the goal of the event is to raise $50,000 to fund their Victim’s Assistance Program. The program offers a wide variety of support to victims across the country, with a focus in Contra Costa County, “when victims reach out to us for help, or the DA offices reach out for help with victims they encounter if they are going to court to testify against a trafficker, travel expenses home or to restoration programs, it’s a whole myriad of different expenses we encounter.”
The tournament is not only meant to raise funds to help survivors but also to raise public awareness. “The joy comes from helping victims, but also from community involvement, it just really warms my heart when people want to help,” Brown said.
The event will begin with in-person registration and a putting competition at 11 a.m. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. where players start at different holes across the course so play can be conducted in a timely manner. A buffet dinner and awards ceremony for the putting competition, closest to the pin, longest drive and hole in one, will take place once the tournament ends.
Registration is $150 per golfer, and players can register as a single, twosome, or foursome. To register for the Pillars of Hope tournament, visit: https://pillarsofhope.us/pillars-of-hope-events/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.