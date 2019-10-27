UPDATE: 8:40a.m. - According to Con Fire P.I.O., forward progress has been stopped on both the Summer Lake & Knightsen Ave and Delta Rd fires in Oakley. Firefighters are working to contain both of these fires. Evacuation orders on these 2 fires ONLY are lifted as of 8:30.
UPDATE: 8:00a.m. - Evacuees are now being directed to the Oakley Recreation Center located at 1250 O'Hara Ave, Oakley.
Two fires are burning in Bethel Island, Oakley. A fire near 3505 Gateway Boulevard in Bethel Island has threatened structures, forced evacuations and closed down the local road, said the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
A second “potentially dangerous” grass fire near Bethel Island Road and Cypress Road in Oakley also prompted evacuations of the Summer Lake neighborhood, Knightsen Avenue and Delta Road area in Oakley. Evacuees are being told to go to Delta Vista Middle School at 4901 Frank Hengel Way, Oakley.
Below are the evacuation orders from the Oakley Police Department for both fires:
Immediate Evacuation in Oakley along Knightsen Avenue due to fire.
This is a message from Oakley Police Department. Due to a fire an immediate evacuation has been ordered along Knightsen Avenue in Oakely. Residents between Cypress Road and Delta Road and west of Sellars Avenue should evacuate now. Leave now and go south towards Delta Road and then west towards Brentwood Blvd. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help.
Immediate Evacuation in the Summerlake neighborhood in Oakley due to Fire.
This is a message from Oakley Police Department . Due to a fire an immediate evacuation has been ordered for the Summerlake neighborhood in Oakley. Residents between Sandmound Blvd and Bethel Island Road. Leave now and go towards Sandmound Blvd toward Holland Tract Road. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help. Children in school will be transported by school authorities: do not try to pick them up.
For more information http://cococws.us/
