The League of Women Voters Diablo Valley, in conjunction with Contra Costa County Library, will be holding the first webinar in their Community Conversations series, Thursday, Sept. 15, to help voters be better prepared for the midterm election Nov. 8.
The webinar, “Your Roadmap to Voting 2022,” is designed to offer information on changes that the County Election Office has made to enhance election security and improve the efficiency of counting ballots, according to a League press release. They will also highlight tools such as Voter’s Edge, which helps voters gain information about the candidates and measures that are slated to appear on the local ballot.
Additionally, the League will be hosting panelists who will explain the responsibilities of elected officials and how their offices affect the general public. The panel will be moderated by League Voter Services co-chair and former co-President Martha Goralka. Panelists include:
- Debi Cooper, county Elections Office
- Tommy Gong, county Elections Office
- Marian Shostrom, LWVC Voter’s Edge
- Maureen Toms, Pinole City Council member
- Devin Murphy, Pinole Mayor Pro Tem.
A question-and-answer session will close out the webinar. Spanish translation. and closed captioning will be available.
The webinar will be held via Zoom. If you are interested in attending, you can register at the following link, https://bit.ly/3RIopbP. Information on how to access the webinar will be emailed 24 hours prior to the program.
If you’re not able to attend, the program will be recorded and uploaded to the League and county Library’s YouTube channels.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization encouraging informed and active participation in government, according to their website. The League never endorses or opposes candidates or political parties, but instead influences public policy through education and advocacy.
