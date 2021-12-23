My family was honored to participate in the Wreaths across America ceremony at Union Cemetery. It was inspiring to see how many people braved the cold to come out and remember and honor veterans by respectfully laying wreaths at each veteran’s grave.
We have all had a very stressful couple of years that have kept us apart, and, in some cases, divided us. But on this day, and in this hour, for this purpose, we were united as one in the spirit of the day. It felt good.
The Presentation of the Colors, the national anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance provided warmth to the day. The music provided calm and a time for introspection. The speeches were on point, did not stray from the course, and also helped inform — with a little humor sprinkled in along the way.
The laying of the wreaths at the flags of the military services was done by local service members, Veterans and representatives helped us all remember how inclusive this day really is. The closing of the ceremony is something that always pulls at my soul — the Rifle Salute and Taps. If you’ve ever had to see and hear that while you’ve worn a military uniform as your battle buddy who fought with you is laid to rest...well, it takes you right back and time stops for a few moments. It’s hard, but we must never forget.
And so, with that, we were off to lay the beautiful green wreaths with red bows at the graves marked with American flags. I laid two wreaths – one at the grave of John Howard Morgan (U.S. Army — WWI), and one at the grave of Douglas Mayne Lyons (WWI). As I laid the wreaths I said their names aloud, paid my respects, and said a short prayer. They are not forgotten!
There are so many people to thank, and I give thanks for all of them. I couldn’t possibly mention all of them, but some of them are Union Cemetery and the Board (Patricia Bristow, Barbara Guise and Deborah Spinola), Anne Loucks Chapter NSDAR of Martinez, Byron Delta and Discovery Bay Lions Clubs, Delta Diablo Marine Corps League Det. 1155, American Legion Post 202, VFW Post 10789, Heritage High School USAF/JROTC, Brentwood Area Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Deluna Ranch, Novita Insurance Solutions, Wreaths across America and finally, the entire staff of Union Cemetery, who were fantastic!
So if you get a chance, please visit Union Cemetery in Brentwood to pay your respects to the veterans who gave us the freedom we enjoy today. And if you have a chance next year, please come out to the ceremony — you will be glad you did.
Bill Weber
Discovery Bay
