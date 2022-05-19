The Delta Breeze lacrosse teams ended their season with a tie and two losses in games against the San Ramon Raptors 10U girls, 12U boys and 14U boys teams on May 7 in San Ramon.
In the girls 10U match, Delta Breeze’s Sophia Pistello and Olivia Stillitano scored goals for Delta Breeze against the Raptors. Despite excellent goalie defenses by Olivia Stillitano and Kataleyah Ponce, the Raptors dominated in a 13-5 win.
In the boys 12U game, good goaltending by Caden Kyle and good field defense by Kory Dake, Clayton Geiser, Ethan Lind and Nolan Pryor limited the Raptors to 8 scores. On the offense, good offensive play by London W-Allender, Keegan Falgout, Luke Geis, Nigel Green, and Devin Pryor enabled Logan Caraway to score twice, Shane Hamilton four times, and Preston Sprague twice in the 8-8 tie.
The boys 14U game was dominated by Raptors play in the Delta Breeze’s 14-3 loss. Though a best effort was put forward by goalie London W-Allender, and defensive players Kory Dake, Ethan Lind, Nolan Pryor, and Jaxon Salazar, outstanding play from the experienced Raptors offense allowed them to score 7 times in each half.
The Raptors defense was as effective, limiting Delta Breeze to three scores. Effective passing, running, and shooting plays of Delta Breeze middies Shane Hamilton, Harrison Johns, and Evan Lopez was limited by the experienced Raptors defense. With the Raptors defense limiting the Delta Breeze middies’ plays, Delta Breeze attack players Logan Caraway, Luke Brown, Luke Geis, and Garner Plumlee had few opportunities to take shots on goals to keep the game close. And, as in past weekends, several of the Delta Breeze 14U players had already played in the 12U match. Fatigue took a toll in the 14U game, and just as in the 12U game, Delta Breeze had key players missing and a limited roster, prohibiting game substitutions for tired legs.
It would have been nice to end the season with three wins, but bringing home the tie against an established lacrosse club is a big accomplishment for a lacrosse club still in its infancy.
Just four years ago, Delta Breeze started with roughly 20 players and one boys 10U and one boys 12U team. This year, the organization had boys 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams, a girls 10U team, and a girls 14U team blended with a Livermore 14U girls team. As the club matures and the players’ skills and experience grow, more wins will come, and next year, Delta Breeze hopes to expand the opportunity to play lacrosse to youth in Antioch and Pittsburg.
Once more, youth have the opportunity to play, the sport will further expand in East Contra Costa County. At the beginning of this season, and after his first practice session, Callahan Veach, 8, came running off the field yelling “I love this game!” Next year, Delta Breeze hopes to give more youth the opportunity to fall in love with lacrosse and to help them grow into skilled and experienced players.
