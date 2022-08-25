REGIONAL Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to help stop what he calls a mental health crisis among young people. And he is spending $4.7 billion on the resources to do that.
Last week, Newsom unveiled the plan to provide resources to schools and parents -- including the hiring of 40,000 mental health counselors -- to help young people ages birth to 25 who are either considering suicide or try to kill themselves.
Area school superintendents were contacted by The Press for reaction to Newsom’s new plan that tries to stop the mental health crisis among the state’s youth.
Here are the comments of those who responded:
Dana Eaton, Brentwood Union School District – “There aren’t any specifics that I’ve seen of what it will actually mean for us.
As for the need, we have invested a million dollars each of the last two years on additional counseling to support the increased mental health needs we are seeing. We also are contracting with a firm called Care Solace that helps parents find mental health practitioners for their children that work with their insurance and/or situation. We also started on a plan that provides additional mental health teletherapy for our staff who need it. Quite frankly, the mental health support in our health care system is completely broken and schools have been scrambling to fill some of the holes.”
Eric Volta, Liberty – “Last year we subscribed to a service know as Care Solace. It appears to be similar to the governor’s crisis site. Over the last few years, we have partnered with a number of outside partners, Remarkable, COPE, Successful Purpose, ODAT, Village Resource Center, etc. to serve students and families. This year, we added a 6th counselor to each of the three comprehensive sites to focus on students in crisis. We’ve also added an AP to allow other AP’s more time to focus on student issues.
Another resource at Liberty is the Assistant Superintendent of Student and Administrative Services Cynthia Cabello, who coordinates Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS) for students model.”
Harvey Yurkovich, Knightsen – “Only now are we beginning to understand the full scope and long term impact the pandemic has left on our students. Our district has instituted a full time Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) that currently works at one of our sites and are in the process of adding a 2nd to support students online. In addition to MFT’s we have a part time School Counselor in our district. We are looking to expand on this by adding a 2nd part time counseling position which is currently posted. At the end of last school year our district partnered with the CCCOE in a program called Care Solace. This is program what will assist in connecting students, their families, and our staff with mental health professionals in the local area. We have already accessed this service to support our families.
I believe the more mental health support we can provide students during this time the better. This is evident by the full time MFT our district has brought on board last year and the additional one we are adding this year. I believe the biggest factor in getting students the mental health supports they need will be access to qualified and trained staff given the numbers of counselors that will be needed across the state. All of the funding that Governor Newsom is dedicating to this initiative will not instantly create the number of counselors and therapists that are needed at this time across the state.”
These are part of Newsom’s new plan for kids and families needing help now. Some elements of the Newsom’s plan are already available to all California kids, including the Children’s Mental Health Resources Hub, which offers kids and parents a hub for resources, including support hotlines, CalHOPE and informational guides on suicide and depression warning signs.
The governor also signed AB 2508 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) to better define the role of school counselors that recognizes the importance of access to mental health. Over the last three years, California has launched an overhaul of the state’s mental health system – investing $4.7 billion to boost coverage options and public awareness so all children and youth are routinely screened, supported, and served. The funding creates new virtual platforms and establishes a new pipeline for the mental health workforce, adding 40,000 new mental health workers in the state.
Other investments include:
- $4.1 billion on a community schools strategy to connect kids and families to essential services including health screenings, meals and more.
- $5 billion on a Medi-Cal initiative, CalAIM, to better integrate health and behavioral health services for low-income kids.
- $1.4 billion to build a more diverse healthcare workforce that expands our capacity to meet the health needs of Californians, including children and families.
Nationally, kids are reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates and are considering or attempting suicide at historic levels. In California, about one-third of 7th and 9th graders and half of 11th graders experienced chronic sadness in the 2020-2021 school year and it’s estimated that 1 in 10 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 suffered from at least one major depressive episode in the last year. Suicide rates for California youth ages 10 to 18 increased by 20% from 2019-2020.
California is taking action to address this crisis. For kids and families needing help now, some elements of the governor’s plan are already available to all California kids, including the Children’s Mental Health Resources Hub, which offers kids and parents a central hub for a variety of resources, including several support hotlines, CalHOPE and informational guides on suicide and depression warning signs.
Newsom unveiled the plan recently at McLane High School in Fresno, which provides social emotional support services for students with a dedicated social emotional support staff made up of psychologists, social workers, and welfare specialists. Over the past decade, the Fresno Unified School District has increased mental health staffing from around 50 to more than 200 professionals. The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health provides funding to schools across the state to offer the same kind of resources McLane and Fresno Unified does.
The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health outlines action across three key pillars:
Healthy minds for California kids
- Provide Medi-Cal coverage for parent-child services
- Make it easier for schools to provide prevention and treatment
- De-stigmatize mental health support for kids
- Offer additional resources for parents
Rebuilding California’s mental health systems
- Create new virtual platforms
- Expand early interventions
- More school counselors
- Expand clinic and treatment slots
- Develop a suicide prevention program
Developing a mental health workforce
- Hire and 40,000 new mental health workers
- Expand remote access to services
- Training for teachers
“Mental and behavioral health is one of the greatest challenges of our time. As other states take away resources to support kids’ mental health, California is doubling down with the most significant overhaul of our mental health system in state history,” Newsom said. “We’re investing billions of dollars to ensure every California child has better access to comprehensive mental health and substance use services. The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is premised on a very simple belief: every single kid deserves to have their mental health supported. That’s the California Way – putting our kids first.”
“As a parent, there’s nothing worse than seeing your child in pain and feeling powerless to help. And that’s the case for far too many families around the country with children struggling with serious issues such as depression and anxiety without access to the care they need,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “In California, we take the mental health and wellbeing of our children seriously, and we’re tackling this problem head-on with significant investments in the infrastructure of the state’s mental health system. And for those looking for support today, California’s mental health resource hub for youth is connecting parents, caregivers, educators, and children with the resources and support kids need to improve their mental health and build healthy wellness habits and practices that will help them thrive.”
Students at McLane High School agreed.
“I truly believe every student would benefit from a connection with a mental health counselor and I am hopeful we will continue to see a positive change from investments in social emotional support for our students and I know Governor Gavin Newsom can provide students with the much needed resources to successfully navigate life,” said Aliyah Barajas, a senior at McLane High School.
To contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org/.
